New police dog Beans sniffing out drugs across the north-east

A new paw-troller will be sniffing out drugs across the north-east after impressing with her search skills.

Golden Cocker Spaniel Beans – who only joined the police last December – has already completed her drugs detection course and is hard at working cracking down on the illegal drugs trade in the north-east.

Her patch includes includes Aberdeen, Banff and Fraserburgh.

The one-year-old was donated to the force last year after her owner thought she would be suited to a life within the police service.

It was immediately apparent that her natural traits and high search drive would make her an ideal candidate for a life as a specialist search dog.

PD Beans and her handler PC Evans bonded immediately and passed their intensive training course with flying colours.

PC Steve Warden, regional police dog instructor said: “PD Beans has done exceptionally well and has made a natural transition from pet to Police dog.

“I am extremely grateful to her previous owner for re-homing her to Police Scotland.

“PD Beans was clearly destined for life as a working dog and I know the team will be an integral part of keeping people safe within the north-east and further afield”.