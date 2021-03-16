New police dog Beans sniffing out drugs across the north-east

A new paw-troller will be sniffing out drugs across the north-east after impressing with her search skills.
Golden Cocker Spaniel Beans – who only joined the police last December – has already completed her drugs detection course and is hard at working cracking down on the illegal drugs trade in the north-east.
Her patch includes includes Aberdeen, Banff and Fraserburgh.
The one-year-old was donated to the force last year after her owner thought she would be suited to a life within the police service.
It was immediately apparent that her natural traits and high search drive would make her an ideal candidate for a life as a specialist search dog.
PD Beans and her handler PC Evans bonded immediately and passed their intensive training course with flying colours.
PC Steve Warden, regional police dog instructor said: “PD Beans has done exceptionally well and has made a natural transition from pet to Police dog.
“I am extremely grateful to her previous owner for re-homing her to Police Scotland.
“PD Beans was clearly destined for life as a working dog and I know the team will be an integral part of keeping people safe within the north-east and further afield”.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe