New pocket-parks plan could see parts of Aberdeen transformed into areas for relaxation

A “pioneering” scheme to give people spaces to relax in Aberdeen city centre has taken a step forward.

Aberdeen Inspired want to build a parklet and a pocket park to transform two areas of the city and make them inclusive for everyone.

The organisation has submitted two planning applications to the local authority and has pinpointed spots in Huntly Street and at St James’ Episcopal Church for these installations.

Funding for this project has come from the Town Centre Fund, but Aberdeen Inspired hopes if it is a success other organisations may seek to replicate it across the city.

Angela Joss, Aberdeen Inspired community and environmental co-ordinator, believes the parklets will have a big impact on the local environment.

She said: “A couple of years ago, several people came forward with this parklets idea.

“They are traditionally used in Europe and North America to replace parking spaces, although that’s not what we are planning to do here.

“For us, it’s about bring a suitable place where people can be encouraged to linger and adding some green into the city centre, make it place people can stop, have a coffee, have their lunch on some of the nice days there are in Aberdeen.

“We are adding a lot of seating and greenery around the sites to persuade people to dwell longer and make them accessible for people to sit and enjoy themselves.

“The one at the church is right in front of the Nuart art, which people enjoy looking at and they can now sit there, which is why we decided to use the church.”

The site in Huntly Street is currently a lay-by used by the local authority to house wastebins and also used by motorcyclists for parking.

It also occasionally suffers from anti-social behaviour, particularly at night, and it is hoped that improvements to the physical environment will reduce this issue.

The area will be transformed under these plans, with a timber bench installed, along with planters that will include various greenery.

St James’ Church has been chosen due to it being a key location as the “gateway” to Union Street for people approaching from the west.

The space is already occasionally used by the public as a place to sit, either on the church entrance steps or low boundary wall.

The proposals would see it revitalised with benches, planting beds, bins and spotlights being installed.

Ms Joss hopes the “pioneering” scheme catches on in the city and more will be built.

She said: “We like to think there will be a more than visible difference, especially visually with the planters and benches.

“I guess it’s pioneering and if we do get planning permission then we would like to think these would be the first of many.

“They would certainly be open for anyone to do them as it’s a fluid concept and there are so many designs they are endless so if anyone else wanted to come in and do this that would be great.”