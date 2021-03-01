A property developer has unveiled a new playground for children to enjoy in a coastal town.

The new playpark is situated in Murray Place, near Sanctuary Homes’ development of 44 homes on the site of Portsoy’s former Campbell Hospital.

Local families and residents from the new development, which is managed by Sanctuary Scotland, can now use the equipment.

The replacement of the new playground was funded through Sanctuary’s MORE! initiative and marks the firm’s commitment to supporting local communities where they build homes.

As part of the programme, contractor partners Robertson Partnership Homes provided funds and labour for the new playground to be fitted with brand new equipment from Proludic Ltd.

Colleen Eccles, Sanctuary’s head of place shaping, said: “Play is a really important aspect of children’s lives and of the community.

“We are really pleased to have been able to provide this resource and hope that children and families will enjoy it for years to come.”

Councillor Doreen Mair, Aberdeenshire Council’s Banff and Buchan area committee chair, added: “I am pleased members of the Banff and Buchan Area committee approved plans for 44 affordable homes to be built at the former Campbell Hospital site in Portsoy.

“The houses are within walking distance of parkland and green space which is ideal for scenic breaks and so important for boosting wellbeing.”

Councillor Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee chair, also commented on the new homes: “Providing affordable housing is one of the ways Aberdeenshire Council meets its key principle of tackling poverty and inequality.

“Given the challenges our communities have faced over the last year, I am sure the new affordable homes and park in Portsoy will be a welcome boost to families and individuals needing to find a new place to live.”