New plans would see police counter created in Aberdeen council headquarters

Plans to turn interview rooms into a public police counter within Aberdeen City Council’s Marischal College have been lodged.

Police Scotland will be moving from its base on Queen Street next year, after 45 years at the same site.

Part of Aberdeen City Council’s multi-million-pound plan to turn Queen Street into a civic quarter, it forms part of the City Centre Masterplan.

The building, which was built in the early 1970s, will be torn down, and staff relocated between Aberdeen City Council’s Marischal College and Aberdeenshire Council’s Woodhill House, as well as other police buildings across the city.

Police Scotland has submitted a building warrant to Aberdeen City Council to carry out some internal alterations to existing interview rooms in Marischal College.

It will change existing office space into a new layout, to accommodate police services.

The interview rooms will also form a new Police Scotland public counter, which will allow members of the public to visit with any queries or concerns.

It’s estimated the work will cost around £156,000 to carry out.

No decision has yet been made on the application, which was received by the council this week.

Chief Superintendent George MacDonald, divisional commander, previously said the move represented the “start of an exciting change for policing in the north-east.

He added: “Having staff and officers based at both within Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council’s headquarters will provide greater scope for working more efficiently with our local authority partners, and allow us to build on the existing strong links we have developed over the years.

“Our city centre officers and public counter services will be among those teams based at Marischal College and so the public can be reassured that hey will continue to receive the same level of service they have experienced at Queen Street.”

The civic quarter is not expected to be finished until 2026.

When complete, it will include new shops, leisure and public space.

The former McKay’s building on Queen Street has also already been taken over for the project and will be demolished, as will the police building.

Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “On October 1, Police Scotland announced that the Scottish Police Authority had approved to dispose of Queen Street police station and co-locate staff and officers with Aberdeen City Council at Marischal College and within Aberdeenshire Council Headquarters in Woodhill House.

“Work will shortly start to fit out the office space and public counter that Police Scotland will occupy within Marischal College. This marks the start of a very exciting time for policing in the north-east which, when completed, will allow us to work more closely with key partners to address the needs of local communities.”