New plans would make north-east town easier to explore

Aberdeenshire Council is working on plans to make a north-east town easier to navigate.

Stonehaven Community and Business Groups requested an improvement to street signage and map lecterns in the town.

Now the local authority is reviewing all signs and noticeboards in the town centre to make them easier for visitors to understand.

Council officers are also working with Nestrans, the regional transport partnership, to improve links to the train station.

The proposals will go before the council’s infrastructure services committee tomorrow.

A report to the committee reads: “The council is working on a revision of the wayfinding proposals for Stonehaven in partnership with the area project officer, in order to help visitors and tourists make the most of their visit.

“A request has been received from Stonehaven Community and Business Groups

for an improvement to street signage and map lecterns.

“As a result of this request officers are reviewing all town centre signage and notice boards. Whilst reviewing the aforementioned, officers are taking the opportunity to include additional cycle

and walking routes in the maps.

“Officers are also working with Nestrans on the Station Travel Plan, to promote

collective passenger transport. This includes improving the connection between

the train station and the town centre and upgrading the bus shelter in the station

area.”