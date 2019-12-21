New plans to turn former Aberdeen BHS store into restaurant

Developers have been forced to rethink their plans for a prominent Aberdeen centre store after failing to secure tenants.

The BHS store at 91-93 Union Street has lain empty since April 2016 and has been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

It is believed to have been difficult to attract a new retail tenant due to the size and shape of the property.

Patrizia, the owner of the building, is behind proposals to renovate the unit and demolish the adjoining Aberdeen Indoor Market so it can build nine linked buildings in its place.

The planned development would create office space plus shops and apartments.

The company has now applied for permission to change the use of the BHS building from retail to leisure. A letter submitted alongside the blueprints to revamp the 27,500sq ft store said an unnamed operator is interested in taking it on.

The document from letting agent Ewan Mackay, who is working with the building’s owners, said it was in “desperate need” of a tenant.

He said: “To date no agent has managed to secure a new tenant at 91-93 Union Street following the closure of BHS in April 2016.Since then the unit has been in serious internal disrepair.

“The vacant space contributes very little to the vitality and viability of Union Street, and despite the desire to attract new retailers, the national and local markets are such that there is little prospect.

“There is market interest from a leisure operator to take this space, with an associated restaurant and cafe offering.”

A planning statement prepared on behalf of Patrizia by Montagu Evans said despite being “extensively marketed” the building remained empty. It also said it had been vandalised on “several occasions.”

The report on the proposed changes said: “The unit has been extensively marketed since the closure of BHS, but despite all efforts, no retail users have been identified and the unit has remained unoccupied.

“The size and unusual shape is the main issue for prospective retailers and the more recent obsolescence of departments stores.

“The Class 11 leisure use proposed in this application will allow for the unit to be occupied.

“The proposal will incorporate Class 1 and Class 1/3 uses to assist in activating this portion of the Union Street frontage and introduce a viable business to the site in a challenging retail market.”