New plans to link Aberdeen community with popular walking route

A study into constructing a new cycling or walking route linking the Bridge of Dee to the Deeside Way has been launched.

WSP is conducting the study on behalf of Aberdeen City Council with the aim of promoting active travel within the Garthdee, Kaimhill and Braeside areas.

To do this, there are plans in place to build a cycling route between the existing infrastructure west of the Bridge of Dee all the way to the Deeside Way, west of Robert Gordon University.

The local community has been invited to air their views about this proposal and how much it would affect them.

There are fears that this route will cut across the busy Garthdee Road, which would be unable to support it, according to Paul O’Connor, chairman of Inchgarth Community Council.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “I am urging the public to come to this consultation and give them suggestions as this would affect locals in the area more than anyone else.

“If they use Garthdee Road for this, it could bring the whole road to a standstill.

“I do want to encourage green paths and active travel but they need to be in the right places.”

Rachel Martin from the Aberdeen Cycle Forum called the study “promising”.

She said: “The area in the consultation, particularly around the retail park in Garthdee, is very car-centric and quite hostile for pedestrians or cyclists, so we fully support improvements that benefit pedestrians and cyclists.

“I note that there are no actual plans in the document as it appears to be just a consultation at this stage.

“I have tried to navigate the area once before by bike but now I deliberately avoid it because I find it frightening.

“Connecting the Deeside Way with the Bridge of Dee would create a wonderful corridor for walkers and cyclists as well as boost sales for businesses in the area, reduce traffic congestion, and improve air quality for all.”

The public consultation will take place on Wednesday February 19 from 3pm-7pm at the Sir Ian Wood Building at Robert Gordon University.