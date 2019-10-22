New plans to increase Aberdeen taxi fares

Taxi passengers could be facing a fare rise of 7% from next year.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee are to discuss the potential hike at a meeting next week.

Councillors have been presented with two options by licensing officers, including rubber stamping the price increase or keeping rates the same.

Any changes approved will come into effect on January 29.

Currently passengers are charged £2.40 for the first 950 yards and then 20p for every additional 180.5yds.

Under the new pricing structure, this would be changed to £2.60 for the first 940yds, with 20p then charged for every 160yds travelled.

Councillors will be asked to approve one of the two options next Tuesday.

A consultation will then be held with taxi drivers and operators across the city.

A report to councillors says: “At the meeting of the Taxi and Private Hire Car Consultation Group, the trade representatives provided an initial view on both options.

“Although the trade appreciated that it was never a good time, in relation to the public, to ask for an increase in the tariff, they were generally happy with the two options proposed.

“Once the committee has undertaken the consultation with the representatives of taxi operators in their area, reviewed the scales and agreed on proposed new scales, they require to carry out a formal public consultation on the proposals.

“Steps will also be taken to consult with current licence holders.”

Part of the reason for the potential price increase is a new formula being used to calculate prices.

Previously the council used information provided by the AA to work out costs but the these figures have not been revised since 2014.

The report added: “The significant increase in costs are due to the AA source not being updated since 2014.

“Therefore, this has had the effect that five years of small increments are being now being reflected in this fare review.”