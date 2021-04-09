New plans to get ‘Aberdeenshire back on track’ with rail links

A train driver has launched an ambitious new campaign to get “Aberdeenshire Back On Track” by returning train stations to north-east communities left without rail links for decades.

The Campaign for North-East Rail, spearheaded by train driver Jordan Jack, has today set out its detailed plans for bringing modern rail infrastructure to the “forgotten” corners of Aberdeenshire, which have been cut off from the national railway network since the Beeching cuts in the 1960s.

Mr Jordan’s plan, which he has worked on with engineers for six months, details the case for train links to Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banchory, and an integrated bus service all the way west from Banchory to Braemar.

The campaign has outlined a number of potential benefits from its proposals, including a boost for the tourism sector, a transfer of freight transfer from the fishing industries of Peterhead and Fraserburgh from road to rail, and offering a “lifeline for isolated communities”.

The vision would connect 10 of Aberdeenshire’s largest towns to “fast, reliable public transport, providing an utterly transformative system that will result in massive modal shift for thousands of people in the region”.

It would require a number of major infrastructure projects to proceed, such as a bridge over the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, and reconstruction of the Cruden Bay viaducct.

A statement from the campaign in its “Aberdeenshire Back On Track” summary case document said: “Aberdeen is the third largest city in Scotland, yet has the least rail connections of all seven.

“Vast swathes of the region lost vital rail links to the Beeching cuts.

“Only two lines survived, one to Dundee, and another to Inverness.

“Only stations that happen to be on the routes between these cities are lucky enough to have access to rail.

“Only five of the region’s 15 largest settlements have a railway station.

“The loss of local rail has contributed to a deep sense of isolation felt in all corners of Aberdeenshire today.

“North-east communities feel forgotten about, and disconnected from even the rest of Aberdeenshire.

“The historic areas of Buchan, Deeside, Garioch and Kincardineshire within Aberdeenshire are divided culturally and poorly connected physically.

“Public appetite for rail is extremely high, and we intend to demonstrate this.”

Mr Jack said he and the campaign team have contacted candidates for the north-east regional list, as well as the six constituency seats, ahead of May’s election asking for candidate endorsement.