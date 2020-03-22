New plans submitted to create quarry near north-east town

A developer has lodged fresh plans to create a new north-east quarry.

Chap Group want to open an excavation site at Muirtack near Ellon after a previous bid for the project was rejected by councillors and the Scottish Government.

There were also 84 objections and more than 300 people signed a petition against it.

The Formartine area committee will discuss the new plans when they meet in Ellon on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Chap said their new blueprints tackle any issues previously raised.

He said: “Chap has spent the time since negotiating and designing an alternative access that completely removes the need to utilise the single-track rural road and instead allows direct access to the A952 Mintlaw Road.

“We are optimistic that this fundamental change should pave the way for approval for this much-needed sand and aggregate quarry.”