New plans for phone tower near Aberdeen football ground

Plans have been lodged to build a communications tower near a football ground.

A monopole tower, which provides coverage for customers of EE, Three and the emergency services network, is currently situated on the Aberdeen Football Club site at Pittodrie.

With a move for the club to Kingsford now imminent, moves are being made to relocate the tower to a site off Erroll Street, Aberdeen, since the intention is to sell the current stadium.

The application said: “The site has been carefully selected in a position that benefits from some screening effects so as to provide the required new coverage to the area while minimising visual intrusion for residential properties.

“The monopole style design has been specified in order to allow the proposal to merge with the numerous street lighting columns distributed around the vicinity of the site.”