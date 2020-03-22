New plans for north-east dental surgery after concerns raised over access

New plans have been submitted to construct a dental surgery in a north-east town.

Groundwater Architectural Design has submitted the plans for the site on Kirkton Road in Stonehaven on behalf of Dr Kenneth Jones of Arduthie Dental Practice.

The application has been resubmitted after Aberdeenshire Council’s roads department raised concerns over the lack of an access road.

Planning documents read: “The applicant seeks to create a pleasant development and patients will benefit from the upgraded and modern dental facilities and the internal layout has also been designed to be adaptable and efficient.

“The development is in the heart of the community adjacent to existing businesses yet being respectful to neighbouring residential properties.

“The extension is located on the rear of the building and is very much subservient to the original building.”