New plans for homes at site of Aberdeen hospital

Fresh plans have been submitted for the site of an Aberdeen hospital.

Cala Homes (North) has refined its proposals for a development at May Baird Avenue, in the grounds of Royal Cornhill Hospital.

Plans were submitted earlier this year for the area of disused land within the grounds.

Those proposals were thrown out but the firm has now returned with a new plan for 32 apartments at the site.

The planned vehicle access point has been relocated to ensure traffic does not enter via May Baird Avenue, while the apartments would also be set further away from existing properties.

A landscaping buffer would be included. Mike Naysmith, managing director of Cala Homes (North), said: “We have carefully considered feedback from local people and other key stakeholders and have updated our plans accordingly.

“We believe that this development will bring much-needed high quality apartments to the city centre, built to Cala’s very high specifications and standards.

“As well as enhancing and enriching the area, these plans will potentially allow the NHS to reinvest funds from the sale of the land into health services in Grampian.

“We look forward to the council’s decision in due course.”