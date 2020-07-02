New plans for French takeaway in Aberdeen city centre

Plans have been submitted to turn a former arts space in Aberdeen into a French takeaway restaurant.

Proposals have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council by Albyn Architects on behalf of Brighter North Recruitment for the former Seventeen building on Belmont Street.

Owned by Aberdeen City Council, it was formerly used for a digital fabrication studio but has been vacant since 2018.

Planning permission is being sought to alter the use of the space to turn it into a French-style takeaway, which would serve a range of hot and cold food and drinks.

Proposed menu items include sweet and savoury crepes, breakfast rolls, French toast, burgers and loaded fries, with tea, coffee, smoothies, milkshakes and soft drinks also to be sold.

If approved, the site would be operating between 8am and 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and between 8am and 8pm on Sunday.

A statement from Albyn Architects, provided alongside the application, states: “Despite the recent economic downturn, which has introduced a lot of uncertainty in the hospitality industry, the applicants are committed to investing and growing a business in a way that positively contributes to the area and, if successful, would lead to employment within the local community.

“We hope this application is well received and can proceed with a positive recommendation and support for independent local traders.”

Nearby businesses and properties have been notified of the proposals.

Drawings submitted show there would be a boxed in TV displayed in the window in order to show the menu, with bench seating at the window in the waiting area.

There would also be display shelving, a pay point and an ice cream display counter to the front of the store, with a servery area, food preparation and hand washing station immediately behind.

To the rear there would be access to existing staff facilities including two staff toilets and a changing area as well as a tea preparation area.