Plans for new Aberdeen office in city centre

An application to turn an empty building into office space has been lodged with the local authority.

Fitzgerald and Associates Ltd submitted the plans for the building at 4 Littlejohn Street in Aberdeen on behalf of Mr M Gilbert, beside Marischal College and Six Degrees North.

If approved, it would see the vacant space turned into offices, with doors and windows replaced, and roof lights and an aluminium fascia box installed.

Associated works involved with the change of use would also be carried out.

Under the proposals, there would be a reception and coffee area, as well as a meeting point at the entrance to the building.

Plans also show meeting spaces, a board room and meeting room, and toilet facilities.

On the first floor, there would be an open-plan office as well as further break out points and meeting areas.