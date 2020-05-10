New plans could see upgrades for historical sites across north-east

Upgrade plans for north-east historical sites over the next year have been outlined.

The Garioch area committee will hear an update on Aberdeenshire Council’s historic asset management project when it meets on Tuesday.

In total, there are 499 historical assets in the local authority area, including 101 in Banff and Buchan, 71 in Buchan, 68 in Formartine, 62 in Garioch, 126 in Marr and 72 in Kincardine and Mearns.

Aberdeenshire Council has a statutory duty to keep historic structures it owns safe, and ensure they are in good condition.

A report by Frances Swanston, environment planner/project officer, said: “There are over 500 non-operational historic assets in council ownership on the Historic Asset Management Project (HAMP) list including church ruins, historic churchyards, commemorative towers and fountains, war memorials, Pictish carved stones, stone circles and castle ruins, for example.

“All assets were first surveyed between 2014 and 2015 with their repair needs prioritised on health and safety criteria. The project’s key focus is to continue to organise repairs and maintenance based on this prioritised list.”

A number of priority projects have been identified.

And it is also proposed to install new and replacement interpretation boards at council-owned sites.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A number have already been put in place over the past year, including at The Bass in Inverurie, Midmar Stone Circle and Easter Aquhorthies Stone Circle.

In 2021, it is proposed to continue this project, and install more at sites including Dunnottar Parish Kirk Kirkyard, Hatton of Fintray Old Churchyard, Inverurie Pictish Stones and Aikey Brae Stone Circle.

Priority projects to be carried out have been highlighted for the next year, including repairing the Macduff Cross viewing platform and St John’s Church in Gamrie.

The report states that St Brandon’s Churchyard in Inverboyndie has also remained as a “high health and safety project”, as in September last year, part of the boundary wall failed, which could develop into a major structural engineering project in order to repair it.

The report adds: “The site is being monitored and a structural engineer has been engaged to assist the HAMP Project Officer in reaching a repair solution.

“Any one of these three projects could exceed the budget allocation of £150,000 for the 2020/21 budget. The HAMP Project Officer is therefore actively seeking external funding sources that might assist.”

It is also hoped that the repair of the Elphinstone Aisle at Kildrummy Old Churchyard will be able to go ahead this year, as well as the repair of the railings at St Mary’s Kirkyard in Banff.

Councillors will meet to discuss the report on Tuesday, May 12.