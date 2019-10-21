New plans could see north-east boxing club move to purpose-built gym

Plans have been launched to help a north-east boxing club secure a new venue.

Inverurie Boxing Club hopes to move to a purpose-built gym in Kintore.

Currently the group works out of Inverurie Academy but needs to change venues before the new community campus opens.

Punch bags are hung up across the gym hall during sessions but this won’t be possible at the new school.

The non-profit organisation has more than 100 members from the surrounding area including from Westhill, Blackburn, Ellon and Kemnay.

A search for a new base in Inverurie has proved difficult.

However, committee members at the boxing club are happy their potential new home provides ample parking and transport links for its boxers.

Sarah Addison, secretary of the club, said: “The gym we are currently using will be demolished when the new school opens, meaning we will have nowhere for our club to train from spring 2020.

“Unfortunately with a new-build gym it won’t have the same set up as the old one with wooden bars to hang punch bags and floor to ceiling punch balls.

“We also require a boxing ring to be in place at all times for our boxers to progress and this unfortunately cannot be accommodated for us.”

If its planning application is approved, a former storage area at Midmill Business Park in Kintore will be turned into its new base.

It will allow the group to have its boxing ring set up at all times.

Sarah added: “Over the last year we have been looking for premises in and around the Inverurie area without much success until finding a suitable store at the business park.

“To enable our club to move forward and expand, we need to have our own premises.

“This will allow us to have a boxing ring up at all times enabling our members to experience boxing in a ring.

“It will help prepare them for bouts.

“We aim to make boxing accessible for all.

“We have members who are autistic and who have ADHD and mental health issues attending classes who are all benefiting from discipline, growth in confidence and general fitness.”

Members of the public have until November 3 to submit a letter in support or objection to the proposals.