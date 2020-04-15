New plans could see former north-east office converted to flat

A former north-east office building could be converted into a flat.

Plans have been lodged to transform the property on Main Street, Alford, into a new home with an office.

Alan Grant Developments Ltd has applied for permission to go ahead with the project.

The first floor of the building was used as offices but has lain vacant since 2018.

On the ground floor there are two shop units.

If the plans are approved the first floor would become a two bedroom flat with an office space.

A design statement said the transformed building could be the new home for a small firm.

It said: “By converting the majority of the existing office space into residential use, it creates an attractive live and work flat in the heart of the village, with office space ideal for a start-up or small business.”