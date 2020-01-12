New plans could see former north-east bank converted to homes

Proposals have been lodged to convert a former bank in a north-east town into two flats.

Royal Bank of Scotland closed the branch on High Street, Turriff, in the summer of 2018 as part of the series of closures across the region.

The lender blamed its closure on a drop in customers visiting the outlet.

Banff-based architect Mantell Ritchie submitted plans for the flats on behalf of client Eddie Morrison.

Drawings submitted show each of the new homes would have two bedrooms each.

A previous planning application had been lodged to convert the building into a “quality restaurant” with a takeaway.

But developer Sava Estates withdrew the application in May last year.

It had been suggested at the time that the development would offer a new dining experience in the town.