New plans could see former Aberdeen office building transformed into hospital

Plans which could see a new hospital built in Aberdeen have been submitted to council officials.

The Aberdeen Clinic Healthcare Group (TAC) has applied for permission to convert a former office building in a Dyce industrial complex into a medical facility.

Some of the firm’s administration staff are already based in the building on Wellheads Way – and now bosses hope to create a hospital on the site.

Under the plans, it would be able to provide elective surgery and offer treatments such as cardiac rehabilitation.

In a statement submitted alongside the planning application, TAC’s agent Aurora Planning said the creation of a new hospital would reduce the need for patients to leave Aberdeen for treatment.

They also said any new facility would reduce pressure on the NHS.

The statement said: “While the prospects of the building returning fully to office use are limited, our client has identified this as being well suited to conversion to a private medical clinic to provide occupational health and a range of other private health care services not currently available in Aberdeen, helping to meet a significant deficit in operating capacity in other services, both through the NHS and privately.

“Those services include cardiac rehabilitation, oncology, pelvic floor and incontinence.

“There has also been a need to increase capacity for a number of specialties within the NHS pre-Covid-19, evidenced by patients being required to travel outwith Aberdeen for routine surgery (for example, to Dr Grays, Stracathro, and Glasgow).

“In addition, there has been a requirement for the NHS to purchase extra capacity in the private sector, capacity which the new facility would enable The Aberdeen Clinic to provide at national tarriff rates, relieving pressure on NHS facilities and budgets.

“Lastly in terms of need, there is now reduced capacity in existing hospitals for elective surgery due to Covid-19 infection risks and the associated need for enhanced cleaning and personal protective equipment, with a resultant increase in waiting lists. Again, the new facility would enable The Aberdeen Clinic to help meet that need and reduce waiting lists within the city.

“At the same time, the building would also continue to be used as an office for the clinic’s Aberdeen staff.”

The building, which is part of Dyce Industrial Park, was previously occupied by Wood Group but prior to TAC’s administration staff taking up residence in July, had been unoccupied for six years.

If planning permission is granted, TAC expects to eventually be able to treat up to 200 patients in a day.

It would also employ around 50 staff.