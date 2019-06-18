New plans could see Aberdeen’s polling boundaries changed

A number of polling districts across Aberdeen could be moved under a new review.

A report which is due to go to full council on Monday proposes changes to council and parliamentary constituencies, which will move existing boundaries.

A number of districts are recommended to move from Gordon, which currently stretches from Bridge of Don to Huntly, to be included within Aberdeen North.

These are Kirkhill, Dyce North and South, Stoneywood, Danestone North and South, Bankhead, Jesmond, Mundurno, Greenbrae, Middleton, Parkway North, Balgownie and Silverburn.

Meanwhile, Calsayseat, Sunnybank, Mounthooly, St Nicholas, Pittodrie South, Castlehill North and South, Pittodrie North, Craigden, Summerhill South, Hamilton and Palmerston could all move from Aberdeen North to Aberdeen South.

Under the plans, Kingswells South and Kingswells Central will be merged, as well as Denwood and Woodend.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Midstocket and Berryden could also be split in two, with Midstocket East moving to Aberdeen South and Midstocket West remaining in Aberdeen North. Berryden North is proposed to remain in Aberdeen North, with Berryden South moving to Aberdeen South.

The report, which was written by council officer David Gow, said: “This report is concerned only with the polling districts contained inside the Aberdeen City Council local authority boundary.

The incorporation of former Aberdeenshire polling districts into Aberdeen North and Aberdeen South constituencies will involve working with Aberdeenshire Council and the staff who ordinarily work in these locations.”

A number of polling stations are also recommended to be moved.

These include Stoneywood to the new primary school, Middleton to Forehill Primary School, Parkway North to Glashieburn Primary School, Midstocket East to Skene Square Primary School, Berryden North to Ashgrove Children’s Centre, Pittodrie North to Sunnybank Primary School and Braeside to Airyhall Community Centre.

Councillors are recommended to agree the changes to polling districts and places when the full council meets.