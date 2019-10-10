New plans could see 71 homes built in north-east village

Plans have been lodged for the major expansion of a north-east village.

Fotheringham Homes has applied for permission to build 71 new homes in Johnshaven.

The Gourdon-based firm unveiled the blueprints for the development in February with a pre-application notice.

Since then the firm has held a public consultation and the latest documents said the feedback from the community was “very positive and encouraging.”

The housing development would be built on a field with properties at the site ranging from one to four bedrooms.

It would be accessed by two roads via Cemetery Road.

A design statement submitted alongside the plans said Fotheringham Homes would be adding new sports facilities like a playpark, football pitches and a bowling green.

The report said: “The local plan does state that Johnshaven is not lacking in open space and we would hope that consideration would be given to the fact that we are not only providing a large amount of open space within the site but also creating links where there is a large area of open space.”