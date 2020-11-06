New plans could see 350 homes built in Aberdeen community

Plans to create around 350 new homes in an Aberdeen community are in the works.

Drum Property Group has submitted a proposal of application notice to Aberdeen City Council for the development, which is planned to be off the B997 Scotstown Road in Bridge of Don, behind the current Ashwood homes.

The development is hoped to include around 350 residential units, of which at least 25% would be affordable housing.

There would also be associated infrastructure work, open space and landscaping if proposals were to go ahead.

Before plans are lodged with the local authority, Drum Property Group alongside agents Halliday Fraser Munro will be holding a virtual public consultation in January.

Dates are still to be confirmed, but the consultation will be held online as to keep in line with Covid-19 guidance.

Steve Crawford, regional planning director for agent Halliday Fraser Munro, said: “Given the continued uncertainties surrounding Covid-19, to support the proposal of application notice, Drum will create an online consultation model following the Scottish Government and local planning guidelines for public consultation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The model will mirror Drum’s usual public exhibition format by combining simple and straightforward access to well-laid-out public information with interactive consultation techniques – geared to both answering specific questions and addressing key clarification points as well as the submission of formal feedback surveys.”

Direct engagement will be made with the Bridge of Don Community Council, as well as the councillors for the area.

A website will be created to introduce the plans, and there will be a live email link on the consultation day which will allow viewers to email any questions or requests for clarification to the team at Drum Property Group.

A consultation will also be conducted through an online feedback questionnaire, where those interested in taking part will have a 21-day period to complete their views and comment on the proposals before sending it to developers.