New planes could cut down flight time from Aberdeen to UK and Europe

A regional airline is to re-introduce new planes to its fleet.

Eastern Airways, which operates flights from Aberdeen Airport, has seen significant growth in the ad-hoc charter market for the 70-100 seat Embraer E-Jets, with the first of these aircraft being delivered later this month.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The planes bring routes such as Norwich to Aberdeen within an hour’s flight time, and most European destinations, including the Mediterranean, to a little over two hours.

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways’ general manager of commercial and operations, said: “We are pleased to see the return of the E-Jets to our fleet giving us an entry into new ad-hoc charter and ACMI markets, alongside an option to evolve our scheduled service network, especially as we expand this fleet through the year.”