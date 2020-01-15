New plan could see Aberdeen cut HIV-related deaths to zero by 2030

An action plan has been created to help Aberdeen reach a goal of zero new HIV transmissions and zero HIV-related deaths by 2030.

Aberdeen City Council signed the Fast Track Cities initiative last year as part of a global focus on HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Now members of the Aberdeen Integration Joint Board have been asked to approve a draft action plan of measures intended to help achieve the 2030 goals set out by the initiative.

Measures put forward in the plan include continuing work to improve the availability of testing and proactively offering testing, along with increasing awareness of PrEP, a pill which protects from HIV.

Another proposal put forward in the plan includes offering free formula milk to mums with HIV and mapping support services available to people living with the virus.

A report to be presented to members of the board yesterday said Aberdeen already meets the initiative’s 90-90-90 targets, to ensure that 90% of people living with HIV know their status.

But it added: “There are issues in Aberdeen, in particular with reducing the incidence of late diagnosis of HIV, maintaining the number of people who are on antiretroviral treatment, and ensuring key population groups are engaging with support and treatment.”

Nathan Sparling, chief executive of HIV Scotland, said: “It’s great to see swift progress towards Aberdeen’s goal of reaching zero new HIV transmissions.

“It’s been great to work with colleagues in Aberdeen to enable a draft plan to be put forward for approval.

“The next stage is to ensure everyone living with HIV, service providers and the NHS has the opportunity to feed in and strengthen the plan to ensure nobody is left behind.”

Meanwhile, members of the board will also be advised that the partners of Carden Medical Practice, on Carden Place, have given their notice.

As no other GP practices came forward to run the practice, the Carden service and all its staff will transfer to NHS Grampian on May 4 and will then be directly managed by the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership.

They have advised there is “no need” for patients to change practice as it will continue to work as normal throughout the process.