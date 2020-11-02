New pizza restaurant to open its doors in north-east town

A new pizza restaurant is set to open in a north-east town.

The Gaff will be opening its doors to the public in Ellon in the near future.

The restaurant is being launched by Newburgh-based Mikes Pizza Gaff, in partnership with Bare – Zero Waste Living.

Mike Gaffney, the owner of Mikes Pizza Gaff, has run a series of pizza-making workshops since establishing his business. He has also created and sold dough kits, which allow consumers to create delicious, fresh, artisan pizzas in the comforts of their home.

They have proved highly successful throughout the pandemic. But soon, members of the public will have the opportunity to enjoy Mike’s produce in-house.

All pizzas at The Gaff will be baked in an authentic Italian woodfired oven and topped with delicious, locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients.

The official opening date of the restaurant will be announced in due course.

For more information on The Gaff, email thegaffellon@outlook.com or visit mikespizzagaff.co.uk