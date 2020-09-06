New piri piri chicken restaurant to open in Aberdeen tomorrow

A new Aberdeen restaurant will open its doors to the public tomorrow.

Pepe’s Piri Piri will welcome customers to its 50-seater restaurant on King Street from 11am.

The national chain is one of the fastest-growing food businesses in the UK and has nearly 120 outlets.

Flame-grilled chicken is the main item on the menu but you can also try burgers, fish, salads, sides, desserts, and vegetarian options.

The excitement is too much! We open our doors to Aberdeen tomorrow! Come on down and enjoy some Pepe’s Piri Piri goodness. Enjoy 20% off on launch day. Let’s go Aberdeen! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Posted by Pepe's Piri Piri – Aberdeen on Sunday, 6 September 2020

The restaurant is open from 11am to 11pm seven days a week for dine-in and takeaway options.

General manager Hassan Chowdhury said: “We are absolutely thrilled to finally open our doors to the public.

“We initially planned to launch our restaurant several months ago.

“But the Covid-19 Pandemic followed by the local lockdown certainly presented us, and everyone else, with many challenges, some serious.

“However, we hope these are all behind us now and we look forward to providing delicious food in a healthy and safe environment for all our customers.”