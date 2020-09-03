New piri piri chicken restaurant to open in Aberdeen next week

A new restaurant is opening in Aberdeen next week.

Pepe’s Piri Piri has moved into 194-196 King Street and will welcome customers in on Monday.

The national chain brings a unique Portuguese dining influence to the north-east.

It is the first time they have come to Aberdeen, with the new 50-seater restaurant opening on Monday.

The chain is one of the fastest-growing food businesses in the UK and has nearly 120 outlets.

The Aberdeen store is 119th on the list.

Flame-grilled chicken is the main item on the menu but you can also try burgers, fish, salads, sides, desserts, and vegetarian options.

The restaurant is open from 11-11 seven days a week for dine-in and takeaway and employs 20 staff.

General manager Hassan Chowdhury said: “We are absolutely thrilled to finally open our doors to the public.

“We initially planned to launch our restaurant several months ago.

“But the Covid-19 Pandemic followed by the local lockdown certainly presented us, and everyone else, with many challenges, some serious.

“However, we hope these are all behind us now and we look forward to providing delicious food in a healthy and safe environment for all our customers.”