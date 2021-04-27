New pictures show £50,000 slide installed at Stonehaven Open Air Pool

Swimmers returning to the Stonehaven Open Air Pool next month will be able to enjoy a brand new slide, thanks to a £50,000 fundraising project.

The heated pool has been shut since 2019 as a result of the pandemic but now, after almost 2,000 years of volunteer work to repaint and improve the visitor attraction, it is planned to officially reopen on May 29 for the 2021 season.

Among many projects the Friends of the Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool have worked on over the past two years is the replacement of the former slide, which had become a “disaster”.

And now, a brand new one has been carefully put into place.

The former slide, which featured a shark design at the top, had been one of the pool’s most popular features.

It was closed off in 2019 after it was determined the more than 20-year-old structure was showing signs of its age.

Pete Hill, the chairman of the Friends group, said he can’t wait to give the new slide a shot once the pool has been filled ahead of swimmers coming back at the end of May.

It was paid for thanks to extensive fundraising in the community and kind donations from the public.

Mr Hill said: “An examination of the old slide showed a lot of the wooden support was in no fit state for it to be used, and so it was not available in the 2019 season.

“The Friends took the view that a lack of chute was a disaster, but fortunately we had a disaster fund.

“It looks really impressive, the dimensions are very similar to the original.

“I don’t know whether we’ll have a shark on it by the time that we open, but I’m hoping we will do, because I’ve got one of the Friends lined up with a little job.”

The pool is owned and operated by Aberdeenshire Council’s Live Life Aberdeenshire cultural and sports service, who work alongside the Friends group.

Throughout the 2020 and 2021 so far, volunteers with the Friends have carried out extensive refurbishment work around the pool, including the use of more than 150 litres of paint, weed removal, and renovation of the building’s frontage.