New pictures of north-east school reveal ‘fantastic space’ for youngsters

New facilities for north-east school pupils have been praised, as pictures released show new state-of-the-art equipment for youngsters.

St Andrew’s School in Inverurie is now based at the new Inverurie Community Campus, after moving from its former base on St Andrew’s Gardens.

The move has seen a range of state-of-the-art equipment and buildings created to house the pupils, including brand new facilities.

One of Aberdeenshire Council’s special schools, it aims to ensure every pupils has access to the same experiences and opportunities that their peers in other settings will have.

New pictures have now been released by Aberdeenshire Council showing the effort that has gone into the school – including its sensory room, therapy pools and trampoline facilities.

Gina Drummond, head teacher at St Andrew’s School, said:”The new school building is a fantastic space.

“Our pupils will love the sensory rooms, sensory garden, warm water and therapy pools.

“These wonderful facilities will really help children’s learning and development and demonstrate that education really is for everyone.”

The community campus, as well as including the new St Andrew’s School, also is home to Inverurie Academy, as well as sport and leisure facilities which are run by Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The £55m campus was opened to pupils at the end of October, following the October holidays.

It provides teaching accommodation for up to 1,600 pupils, as well as community facilities including a six-lane swimming pool, a hydrotherapy pool, warm water pool, sports hall and community café.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman, added: “Our aim is to create fantastic state-of-the-art school and community buildings which are a focal point for the towns they serve. They encourage learning, healthy living through exercise and a place for our communities to come together.

“It is wonderful to see the new facilities on offer for pupils and staff at St Andrew’s School. I am sure they will make a big difference to the learning and working environment.

“The Inverurie Community Campus project has been a real team effort.

“The hard work, dedication and commitment from council officers and contractors including hub North Scotland and Robertson Construction is evident in the state-of-the-art design of this fantastic community hub comprising Inverurie Academy, St Andrew’s School and sport and leisure facilities run by Live Life Aberdeenshire on behalf of the council.”