New photographic exhibition unveiled ahead of Aberdeen Art Gallery opening

A new exhibition has been unveiled ahead of the opening of Aberdeen’s revamped art gallery.

Fresh commissions include Martin Parr’s Think Of Scotland exhibition, which celebrates the nation’s landscape, food and community.

The world-renowned photographer has been visiting the country for more than 25 years, taking pictures in every corner of the land.

He said: “I like the people, the landscape, the variety you get and the real sense of community at all the events I’ve attended – such as Aberdeen Highland Games, where there are thousands of people.

“There is always camaraderie which is something you can plug into and explore.”

Gordon Burnett’s Forget Them Not exhibit also features in the new Remembrance Hall.

It commemorates conflict on the land, in the air and at sea.

The artist said: “I tried to create something that you could interpret in your own way.”