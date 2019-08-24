New permits to help crack down on businesses taking waste to north-east recycling centres

Councillors have approved plans to clamp down on business waste being disposed of at north-east recycling centres.

Aberdeenshire Council had been consulting with businesses and community groups on a new recycling centre policy in a bid to save around £500,000 a year.

A report to councillors on the infrastructure services committee (ISC) said 10,000 tonnes – around 20% – of waste handled at centres was from businesses.

It is illegal for firms to dispose of waste at household recycling facilities, with the new measures due to be implemented in January.

Extra checks will now be carried out at recycling centres and residents who use large vehicles, but are disposing of household waste, will be given 24 permits for a year.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of ISC, said: “We need a system that is robust and clear for the people working on site.”