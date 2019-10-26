New partnership to benefit north-east farming students

A new partnership will give north-east students the chance to gain “real world” farming experience.

Students studying agriculture at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) will now complete practical classes at the James Hutton Institute Glensaugh Research Farm in Aberdeenshire.

They will be given the opportunity to work with sheep, beef cattle and deer and gain experience in machinery and stock handling.

Philip Wrigglesworth, SRUC’s north faculty agriculture team leader, said: “This new partnership between SRUC and the James Hutton Institute will enhance our teaching of practical farming skills.

“This will help students into employment and throughout their careers.

“We are grateful to the James Hutton Institute for the opportunity to work together. We share a goal of putting theory into practice to benefit future food production and animal welfare.”