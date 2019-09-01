New partnership provides boost for Aberdeen’s young carers

Aberdeen City Council has linked up with a children’s charity in a “ground-breaking” partnership.

The local authority is working with Barnardo’s to provide a new service for children who care for relatives.

The Aberdeen Young Carers service was officially opened this week and supports young people looking after relatives with disabilities, illness, mental health or substance misuse.

It will provide support to young carers through a range of projects.

Project worker Lisa McCulloch who is leading the initiative, said: “We know there is a high level of need and we are really excited to be able to meet that.

“It affects all aspects of their life – physically, psychologically and socially.

“This partnership will help us deliver a more efficient service and meet a wide range of carers. We are working from eight to 18.

“The service is going to be delivering social groups, one-to-one sessions and respite activities because that’s really important.

“It’s a wide-ranging set of challenges, and we will also be going into schools to educate staff on how to identify and deal with young carers.

“It’s about raising attainment and helping these young people achieve.”

Barnardo’s estimates there are around 2,000 young carers in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Youth Council chairman and former young carer Martin Carle, 20, said: “It’s really exciting to see this partnership develop because it means there are many more opportunities for young carers to access support.

“It’s going to be empowering for young carers to get support and it’s a tool that’s going to be really important for young people to access.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “This is a great partnership for the city. These young people are inspirational and this will help improve services and give them the support they need.”