New transport option for revellers wishing to attend north-east gathering

Revellers attending an annual north-east event will be given a helping arriving and leaving thanks to a new partnership.

Organisers of the annual Lonach Highland Gathering have partnered with The McGinty Group and Peace Coaches.

This year’s 178th Lonach Highland Gathering and Games will take place on Saturday August 24 in Bellabeg Park, Strathdon.

The Gathering and Go service has been launched to address the lack of public transport available to the village at weekends.

It will allow visitors to grab food at The Grill in Aberdeen before heading to the event at 9.45am before returning to the city at 7pm.

A packed programme of traditional events gets under way on the games field at 10.30am, with piping, Highland dancing, light and heavy athletics, tug o’ war, children’s races and a hill race taking place throughout the afternoon.

Jennifer Stewart, secretary and chief executive of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, said: “We are very excited to be launching the new Gathering and Go service as it will widen the travel options for our visitors and offers fantastic value for money.

“Introducing this type of initiative is something we’ve considered for some time and are really pleased The McGinty’s Group and Peace Coaches have agreed to partner with us.”

Alongside the events are a funfair, a whisky tent and a range of food and craft stalls which are among 70 trade stands showcasing local produce.

Jillian Miller, sales and marketing director with The McGinty’s Group, said: “We are extremely proud to be partnering with the event to launch this initiative.”