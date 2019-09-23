New owner tells of delight after picking up Aberdeen’s Oor Roadie statue

The new owner of one of Aberdeen’s colourful Oor Wullie sculptures has spoken of his delight after buying it at auction.

Steven Shepherd, 33, visited many of the statues on Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail with his wife Jennifer, 31, and sons Codey and Jude, aged 9 and 4.

The family, who live in Perth, enjoyed the trail so much Steven decided to buy a permanent memento, the Oor Roadie sculpture, at the auction at Thainstone Mart last week. And when the family’s new home is built, Wullie is to take pride of place.

Steven said: “My wee boys loved doing the trail so much that I was adamant I wanted to get one to keep.

“Me and Jennifer were out most weekends while the trail was on and visited a lot of the sculptures.

“We got as many as we could and it was incredible. It’s going to be great to have a permanent reminder of that when we’re in our new home.”

He added: “I actually tried to buy one a few years ago when they were sold off before but I was outbid.

“I just didn’t have the money at that time, but now I’m able to I really wanted to make sure I got one.

“We have already been offered money for it.

“One of the beaten bidders got in touch the day after the auction wanting to buy it from me.

“But I said we wouldn’t sell it under any circumstances. We are not looking to profit – we have bought this to keep forever.”

Oor Roadie sold for £4,200.

The trail was held to raise money for children’s hospital charities, including the ARCHIE Foundation.

The Aberdeen sculptures were auctioned off last week, raising more than £260,000.

Meanwhile the sale of the sculptures across the country raised a total of £1,293,200.

Steven said: “It’s obviously raising a lot of money for charity and that’s really important. It’s going to help a lot of children with their medical care for a long time and it’s great so much was raised.”