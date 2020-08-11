New owner of Aberdeen coffee shop will keep ‘same friendly and warm atmosphere’

The new owner of an Aberdeen coffee shop has expressed her delight to be taking over the popular eatery.

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen on Palmerston Road shut temporarily in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But after former owner Liz Cairns announced that it would not reopen and she was looking to sell it on last month, Leanne Flockhart considered the opportunity too good to pass.

Leanne, from Cove, explained it has always been a dream of hers to open up her own cafe. She plans to open the premises on August 24, providing Aberdeen is out of lockdown then.

Leanne said: “I had spoken to Liz back in February – when she initially put the business up for sale – but wasn’t in a position at that time to take it over.

“It played on my mind a lot, so when I saw it was back up for sale I couldn’t miss out in this opportunity.

“After contacting Liz three weeks ago, it was a race against the clock to get everything in place by Friday, August 7 – I just couldn’t let it get away again!”

Leanne originally owned children’s music, singing and movement business Jo Jingles – Music and Movement across the Granite City for 11 years.

The 43-year-old then began working under PD & MS Group in October last year, which is situated next to Sweet Mummas. This led to her “falling in love” with the popular eatery after visiting for multiple lunch breaks.

“I used to visit Sweet Mummas for my lunch,” Leanne added.

“I fell in love with the home cooking and homebakes. It’s such a wee gem of a coffee shop with a welcoming and cozy atmosphere.

“I knew when Liz put it up for sale this was where I was meant to be. For this reason nothing will be changing, I want to keep the same friendly and warm atmosphere and make people feel like they have never been away.

“I have always enjoyed cooking for my friends and family and would like to take that to the next level. And I am so excited to get started in the coffee shop.”

Leanne is currently awaiting any updates on whether hospitality venues can begin operating in the city once again this week.

She said: “The plan is to open on August 24, but it might just be for takeaway until the restrictions are lifted.”

For updates on Sweet Mummas opening hours or further information, visit the Facebook page.