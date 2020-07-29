New outdoor learning packs will help Aberdeen families during summer

New outdoor learning packs have been launched to help families in Aberdeen.

Created by Aberdeen City Council’s family learning service, the packs contains art supplies, yoyos, toy windmills and magnifying glasses as well as descriptive drawings to help children identify insects in their garden.

Across the city 234 children have received the educational packs to help keep them busy over summer.

The team behind this project also helped deliver around 200 learning packs in April to help parents home schooling, as well as providing advice and support on food, mental health and free school meals.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery convener, said: “I must again offer my thanks to Family Learning Service who have, once more done such a wonderful in ensuring that families and children are supported to take advantage of the summer months through fun outdoor learning.

“I’d also like to thank the services, partners and donors who have helped put together the new outdoor learning packs and help children and families experience a greater sense of normality in these challenging times”