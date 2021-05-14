Outdoor art exhibition showing off talents of rural artists launched by Gray’s student

An art student determined to showcase the talents of artists outwith the “big city” is launching an outdoor exhibition.

Weavers, florists and an array of other talent will show off their skills at AB53 Creatives at Delgatie Castle in Turriff.

Megan Thores, a final year student from the Robert Gordon University’s Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen, came up with the idea following the success of her podcast of the same name, which connects artists in rural areas.

The free event will run for two weeks from tomorrow.

‘I want to show just how much creativity can be found in Aberdeenshire’

Miss Thores wanted to show that artists didn’t need to move to the “big city” to be successful, and said: “I found through my time at uni there was a lot of mention about moving to the big city. This was something I never saw on my cards and led me to create AB53 Creatives.

“I want to show just how much creativity can be found in Aberdeenshire and how successful people are doing.”

All the artists taking part in the festival are from rural communities around the north-east.

Miss Thores is looking forward to opening the event tomorrow, adding: “I really hope as many people can come along to the event. It’s free to enter and all the artists involved are using locally sourced wood to show their work, which they’ll hang in the grounds of the castle.”

Supporting local talent

Miss Thores is in her final year of communication design at the art school.

Iain Morrison, a coordinator for communication design at Gray’s School of Art, highlighted the importance of supporting rural talent following the pandemic.

He said: “It is fantastic that the AB53 Creatives is opening to the public this weekend. It has been a difficult time for artists across the north east but this exciting exhibition showcases their creativity in the face of Covid-19 and brings together artists working in challenging circumstances.”