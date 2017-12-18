New Orient Express-themed restaurant on track to open in Aberdeenshire

An iconic restaurant is set to reopen in the new year with a new theme.

The Carron restaurant in Stonehaven closed suddenly in March this year, with owner Lee Soutar blaming the oil and gas downturn.

Syed Abdul Hamid, known as Raj, who already owns India on the Green in Ballater and the Nu Spice takeaway in Stonehaven, took over the building in August.

It had been hoped the restaurant would be open by Christmas, but planning complications owing to the venue being a B-listed building have delayed matters.

Raj said he is now aiming to have the restaurant, which will be named Carron to Mumbai, open at the end of February.

And the new owner has now also revealed details of his planned design and theme.

Raj said: “It’s very exciting. It’ll be something very different in a themed restaurant.”

The old function room at the restaurant will be transformed into an early 19th Century colonial-themed wine bar.

Raj said: “You come, have a glass of wine and then you have a long corridor.

“What I’m doing is I’m building an Orient Express train in the corridor.”

The Orient Express will then lead to the Mumbai-themed main restaurant, which will be called the Mumbai Rooms.

Raj has done a lot of research and visited restaurants around the UK, including ones in Edinburgh and London, to gather ideas and inspiration for Carron to Mumbai.

He said: “It’s a one-of-a-kind themed restaurant.

“I couldn’t find anything matching my theme.

“I’ve spoken to Michelin star chefs, taking ideas from them and inspiration from them.”

The B-listed venue on Cameron Street, which includes some of the finest art deco features in the north of Scotland, opened in 1937.

It previously closed in August 2014 when owners Robert and Jacki Cleaver retired. Mr Soutar and his partner took on the venue in 2015.

Raj said: “This will attract tourists to the area. It’s a very iconic building.

“When I took over the Carron I had to think ‘how do I maintain this icon and make it more attractive to people?’ You have to give them something different.

“It’s not just another Indian restaurant, it’s an iconic Indian restaurant.

“The function room was not used at all other than parties here and there by the previous owners.

“So I thought ‘let’s do a wine bar or cocktail bar in there’.

“Then building a train in the corridor, you sit in the train having a drink or a meal.

“It’ll be a totally different experience of an Indian restaurant.

“It’ll be a high class theme, a place to celebrate, to dine, and for weddings.”

Raj is also planning to use locally-sourced ingredients to create dishes at the restaurant.

He said: “What I’m trying to do is balance the spices to local available produce.”