New opening date announced for north-east community campus

A new north-east community campus will now open in October after being hit by construction delays caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

It was hoped that the new £55m Inverurie Community Campus would be open its doors to pupils and members of the public in Spring 2020.

But the ambitious project to provide a modern school to replace the ageing building on the site has been hit with delays.

Construction workers were forced to down tools as a result of lockdown restrictions brought into tackle the pandemic in March.

Aberdeenshire Council has now revealed that the building in Inverurie will not be ready to open until the October break.

Pupils will return to classes in August in the old building for the first semester.

A council spokesman said: “The remobilisation of works on the £55m Inverurie Community Campus project is ongoing.

“Many contractors are still getting up to speed following the lifting of restrictions put in place due to Covid-19 and in order to make arrangements for the start of the new school term from a position of certainty, it has been decided that Inverurie Academy will operate from its existing building until the October break.

“This will ensure systems and infrastructure at the new campus can be fully tested and staff trained effectively in their operation prior to welcoming the schools’ pupils into their new home, and it will also allow pro-longed transition opportunities for pupils and staff to adjust to new arrangements.”

The Aberdeenshire Council project is being delivered through developers Hub North Scotland and built by Robertson Construction, with all current works being carried out in line with physical distancing guidelines and Robertson Construction working to an agreed set of safe operating procedures.

St Andrew’s School in Inverurie had already prepared to make its transition into the new facility from the October break.

New community and swimming facilities form part of the new campus and planning has started to prepare them for for opening.

It is not yet known when they will be open for the public to use.