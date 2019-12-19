New online service launched to help people in Aberdeen struggling with mental health issues

A new resource has been launched to help Aberdeen residents struggling with their mental health.

See Me Scotland has developed an online service in the hope it will get people talking about mental heath, thinking about stigma and challenging discrimination.

It comes after research found more than 20% of people in the country don’t feel comfortable speaking about the topic in their community.

The Communities Can pack has information, activities and tools that can be used by a wide range of organisations.

Toni Groundwater, See Me social movement manager, said: “People with mental health problems should be able to participate in society without fear of exclusion or discrimination.”

The Communities Can pack can be downloaded, along with other useful information, from the resource section at seemescotland.org/movement-for-change/