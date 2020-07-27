New online psychology support service launched for Aberdeen residents

Aberdeen City Council has launched a new dedicated page with information and support for residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It shares information about the local authority’s educational psychology service and the work it does, as well as sections for parents and carers, school staff and general wellbeing support mechanisms.

Advice related to the coronavirus pandemic, the recovery phase and beyond will be available, as well as accessing information about managing behaviour and resources to support home learning and the transition back to school for parents and carers.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, said: “The dedication and innovation of our Education team during these challenging times never fails to impress me. The new webpage is an invaluable resource for parents, carers, children and young people and teaching staff alike especially as we move towards the reopening of our schools.

“The approaches outlined on the page are evidence based and practical and I’m sure will prove to be real assets through this transitional period.

“Importantly, this is a resource which will provide lasting benefits beyond the current pandemic situation. The universal and targeted support to practitioners, parents and learners will have practical use regardless of the circumstances we find ourselves facing in future.”

The resource can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/3jIYzUC