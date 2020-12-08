New online marketplace provides one-stop-shop for consumers to support local producers in Aberdeen

A new family-run online store that only stocks products created by north-east producers has launched in Aberdeen.

Mad Potato will provide a one-stop-shop for people to get their hands on produce from their favourite city and shire businesses in order to help boost the local economy.

Producers featuring on the website include Katy’s Eggs in Banchory, From Bakery Lane in Kintore, The Bread Guy in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire Larder in Ellon, The Bread Maker in Aberdeen, Wark Farm in Alford, Singularity Sauce Co in Tarves, Deeside Mineral Water in Ballater, Ola Oils in Inverurie, Invercamey Dairy in Turriff, and more.

The team behind the brand built Mad Potato to reshape consumers’ shopping experience and preference and encourage them to trust local businesses.

With the launch of the online marketplace, people now have the opportunity to order goods such as meat, fruit and vegetables, cupboard fillers, dairy and seafood online and have them delivered straight to their door.

Delivery is available from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday at the following postcodes: AB10, AB11, AB12, AB13, AB15, AB16, AB21, AB22, AB23, AB24, AB35. Next day delivery is also available.

Local firms keen to sell with Mad Potato are being encouraged to get in touch. For further information, email mad@madpotato.co.uk or call 01224 046143.