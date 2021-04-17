New online hub promoting Aberdeen businesses launches

A new online hub has been launched to promote Aberdeen-based businesses impacted by Covid-19.

Aberdeen Retail & Hospitality Listings is offering a free listing service for the city’s retail and hospitality firms to share any updates regarding their offering or services in order to provide support.

This comes ahead of the highly-anticipated reopening of businesses in the two sectors – including pubs, restaurants and cafes – on Monday April 26.

Books & Beans (Belmont Street), Macbeans (Little Belmont Street), Aberdeen Whisky Shop (Union Street), CASC (Stirling Street), Cafe Andaluz (Bon Accord Street) and Gourmet Cheese Co (Rosemount Place) are some of the local businesses to be featured to date.

A statement on the Aberdeen Retail & Hospitality Listings Facebook page said: “Aberdeen’s businesses have been hard hit, like so many others. This page has its goal of increasing visibility of Aberdeen’s retail and hospitality sectors, sharing products, services, offers and details about in-person and online shopping.

“If you would like to see a business listed on this page, if you own a business or are a fan of one, please send in a description, contact details, website if any and ideally a photo or two.

“We’ll do what we can to constructively, concretely and directly improve visibility of Aberdeen’s great hospitality and retail businesses.”