New online group launched to support people suffering during Covid-19 lockdown in the north-east

A new online group has been formed to support people struggling during the ongoing lockdown period in the north-east.

Safe Space was set up by Rachel Allan in a bid to get more people talking about their feelings, emotions and struggles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group will allow those struggling with their mental health during this difficult time to discuss appropriate coping methods and get to know fellow sufferers across the city and Aberdeenshire.

It will also promote positive thinking, and people are encouraged to get in touch with Rachel on Facebook if they are feeling isolated.

For more information, visit Safe Space on Facebook.