New oil found overseas by Aberdeen-based firm

An Aberdeen-based energy firm has made a new oil discovery in Germany.

Neptune Energy announced that the find had been made at the Schwegenheim exploration well in the Rhine Valley, following detailed analysis.

Drilling was carried out to a depth of 2,600 metres between September and November 2019, with two layers found to be oil bearing.

The well has now been safely suspended until further notice.

Neptune Energy’s managing director for Germany Andreas Scheck said: “The Bunter Sandstone reservoir, as an equivalent to the nearby Römerberg structure, was dry but two secondary target upper layers showed oil indications.”

Neptune will now apply to the responsible mining authority in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate for the necessary permits for further production measures in Schwegenheim.