New nursery set for north-east village after planners give backing

A new nursery could be built in a north-east village after it won the backing of planners.

Aberdeenshire Council lodged proposals for the new facility in Insch at the end of last year.

It would be build on land near the Bennachie Leisure Centre on Market Street and would free up classroom space at the village primary school which at 95% capacity.

The development comes ahead of the introduction of Scottish Government plans to double the amount of free hours for three and four-year-olds from 600 to 1,140 hours by August.

Members of the Garioch area committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the plans for the new building.

A report by council infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said the project should be given the go-ahead.

The document said: “The provision of a new nursery to serve the residents of Insch and the surrounding area and will provide a new purpose-built facility that will replace the existing nursery.

“The development is considered to be of a high standard of design, layout and landscaping and would be a welcome and distinctive addition to the area.

“It is of a scale that it is not considered will cause any significant adverse impacts on the character or setting of the surrounding area.”