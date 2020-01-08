New nursery planned for Aberdeen primary school grounds

Plans have been lodged to build a new nursery in the grounds of an Aberdeen primary school.

Aberdeen City Council has applied for planning permission to build the single storey nursery at Broomhill Primary School on Broomhill Road.

It is the latest in a raft of nurseries to be built across the north-east, ahead of new legislation coming forward from the Scottish Government to double the amount of free childcare hours.

From August, parents of three and four-year-olds will be entitled to 1,140 hours of free nursery care annually, compared with 600 hours now.

A design statement for the application said: “The current nursery is housed in a modular building located to the north-east of the school and connected to the building with a corridor.

“The current nursery is small and outdated and the external play space is undersized.

“Neither the modular building or the external space is of a standard capable of accommodating the early learning childcare expansion.”

Planners added that the facilities were “desperately needed” ahead of the new legislation being introduced.

The statement added: “These proposals for a nursery at Broomhill School, for Aberdeen City Council, have been developed with care in terms of siting, design and use of materials.”