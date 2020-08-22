New north-east train station planned to open in October

The north-east’s newest train station is planned to open in October.

Councillors at the infrastructure services committee confirmed that Kintore Station was planned to open to the public in the autumn.

It was originally hoped to be in operation from May, however this date was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport Scotland said work still to be completed included the commissioning and testing of the lifts to the accessible footbridge, as well as the completion of access work.

Aberdeenshire Council head of transport Ewan Wallace said: “Transport Scotland has confirmed that Kintore Station will open at some point in October. The construction of the station is substantially complete along with roads, through ways and junction improvements just last week.

“A really positive thing for those of you who have followed the project – the historic station benches which have been fully refurbished by the Men’s Shed have been delivered and will be installed on site as well in the community garden area overlooking the platform.

“So that’s something to look forward to when the station is open and operating.”

The £14.5 million project has been funded by Transport Scotland, Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans.

It is also part of the Aberdeen to Inverness improvement project, which is aimed to improve journey times between the two cities.

It was originally thought that the station would open in Spring 2019, however this was revised to Spring 2020, before coronavirus set the project back again.

Workers had to down tools during lockdown.

Transport Scotland previously stated that Kintore Station would be open early in the current five-year funding period.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The opening of the new station at Kintore was delayed as a result of Covid-19 however, following the easing of lockdown restrictions, work has re-started with appropriate safety measures and physical distancing in place.

“Network Rail and its principal contractor, BAM, are making good progress with the project. Final details of the opening plans will be confirmed in due course, but it’s expected to be well in advance of the December 2020 timetable change date.”